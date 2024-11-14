Bhubaneswar: In an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault on an Army Major and his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, both the victims appeared before the judicial commission here today.

A lawyer appeared before the commission on behalf of students, who were booked for allegedly misbehaving with Major's fiancée.

A total of 16 persons have been summoned by the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, a Retired High Court Judge.

The source said that the Commission will start the process of receiving testimony after verifying affidavits. More than 500 affidavits have been filed in connection with the Bharatpur Police Station case.

The State Government has appointed a Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to enquire into allegations leveled by Army Major and his fiancée.

According to reports, an Army Major attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and his fiancée were assaulted by police at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancée into a cell of the Police station. Some male police personnel, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station, reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

Following the widespread furore over the incident, Odisha Police suspended five police personnel -- Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

Apart from the Judicial probe, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police is also investigating the matter.