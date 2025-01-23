Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district reopened for tourists today after being closed for nine days for the crocodile census.

The national park remained closed from January 14 to 22 for the smooth conduct of the census.

The crocodile population in the Bhitarkanika National Park has seen a slight increase this year. According to Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, 1,826 crocodiles were recorded during this year's census, compared to 1,811 counted last year.

The three-day crocodile census, conducted from January 19 to 21, was led by senior biologist and researcher Dr. Sudhakar Kar.