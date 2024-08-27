Bhubaneswar: At least 191 illegally constructed apartments/buildings will be demolished in Odisha capital, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, today.

He was replying to a question by MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The minister said 491 cases against illegally constructed apartments/ buildings under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) have been registered.

Out of these, orders for demolition have been issued in 191 cases, while 63 cases have been dropped. Currently, 237 cases are sub-judice.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered 1,444 cases against unauthorized constructions, with 451 cases already resolved and 993 cases pending, he added.

A month ago, City Mayor Sulochana Das had said the BMC would demolish unauthorized apartments in Odisha capital if the State Government provided compensation in this regard.

Many builders have sold the plots and fled, leaving the BMC with limited control over these developments. These constructions were initially under the jurisdiction of panchayats but have now come under the BMC's control. Numerous natural water bodies have been encroached upon, leading to severe drainage problems in the areas, said Das.

If the government provides compensation, the BMC will proceed with the demolition of these unauthorized apartments. Upon receiving official government orders, the BMC will take the necessary actions to demolish the illegal structures, she said.