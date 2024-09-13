Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested three persons in Odisha capital for allegedly charging money for application forms and registration for the Subhadra Yojana.

The accused were identified as Sasmita Jena and Ranjit Jena, who ran a Jana Seva Kendra in Chandrasekharpur here, and Ratikanta Sahu, an employee of a Jana Seva Kendra in Kharvela Nagar area of the city.

Sasmita and Ranjit allegedly demanded Rs 200 from each applicant for the Subhadra Yojana application forms. Acting on a tip-off, the Chandrasekharpur police arrested the duo and produced them in court.

A case under Sections 31(A), 296, 132, and 3(5) BNS has been registered against the two.

Ratikanta was arrested as he was allegedly selling Subhadra Yojana forms without proper authorization.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.