Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has sparked a controversy by taking photos and videos inside the premises of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening, despite restrictions.

Shilpa, who arrived in Bhubaneswar for an event, visited the Lingaraj Temple for darshan of the deity. Although there are restrictions on carrying mobile phones or cameras inside the temple, her photos and videos were reportedly taken inside the premises.

The photos and videos surfaced on social media and went viral, drawing criticism from devotees. They expressed concern, saying that Shilpa, being from another state, might have been unaware of the temple’s rules. However, questions are being raised about the responsibility of the temple’s security personnel and administration, they said and asked why she was not stopped from taking photos.

A further controversy arose from the presence of a temple servitor in the photos and videos with Shilpa. The servitor was seemingly explaining the temple's significance to her.

Reacting to the incident, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh said, “This incident should not have happened. When VVIPs like the President and Prime Minister visit the temple, security measures are stringently followed while taking photos. The recent incident demands a discussion to ensure this does not recur in the future.”

Necessary action should be taken against those responsible for any breach of rules, he added.