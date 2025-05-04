Bhubaneswar: A photo taken inside the Lingaraj Temple premises in Bhubaneswar has gone viral once again, raising serious questions about the enforcement of security protocols at the shrine. This time, the viral image is linked to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who recently visited the temple during her trip to the city for a programme.

According to reports, Sushmita Sen had visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Lingaraj. During the visit, a photo was taken of her inside the temple’s premises, where photography is strictly prohibited. The picture, reportedly clicked by a temple servitor, was later shared on social media and has since garnered wide attention.

What’s causing public concern is how such a photo was taken and circulated despite tight security arrangements at the temple. Security personnel are stationed at the main entrance, and all devotees are subjected to thorough checks. Carrying cameras, mobile phones, or bags into the temple premises is strictly forbidden.

In October 2024, another Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty, had also faced criticism after photos and videos of her inside the temple premises surfaced online.

When asked about the incident, Rudra Prasad Mohanty, the Executive Officer of the Lingaraj Temple and Additional District Magistrate, said that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board for further action.