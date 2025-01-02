Bhubaneswar: The Adivasi Mela 2025 will kick off in Bhubaneswar on January 5 this year, a release by the I&PR department informed today.

In view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes department of Odisha Government has decided to organise the annual Adivasi Mela from January 5, the I&PR department stated.

The week-long tribal fair showcasing tribal village, tribal market, tribal culture, their lifestyle, live demonstrations and a speical pavilion dedicated to legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda pavilion will be held at Unit-3 Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar.

The preparations for the event are underway at the venue.

Notably, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to be held from January 8-10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.