Bhubaneswar: Considering the rising air passenger demand, Bhubaneswar Airport will have a new terminal built next to the old one, said Union Civil Avaition Minister K Rammohan Naidu today. Reviewing the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Naidu said the current terminal has a capacity of 40-50 lakhs but will increase to 80 lakhs within one year.

The new terminal will be constructed beside the old terminal within the next two years. Work of runway CAT II lights will be completed in a month while other ongoing small works will be completed too, the Minister said.

"Currently, Bhubaneshwar Airport connects 20 cities of the country with 4 places abroad. The airport is located in the State Capital which is expanding. This has necessitated the need to draw a blueprint for civil aviation for the next 10-20 years. While the new terminal will be constructed, arrangements will be made considering the needs of both domestic and international passengers," he added. Naidu further said that though the airport is connecting 20 cities across the country as of now, there is a rising demand from people to facilitate domestic connectivity to other parts in Jammu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, etc. "The Ministry is considering the demand for increased domestic connectivity and decisions will soon be taken after talks with stakeholders," he said.

"The double engine government of BJP is putting in all efforts to boost civil aviation. Considering regional air connectivity, Odisha has airports in Jharsuguda, Utkela, Jeypore and Rourkela where a lot of progress has been made in the last 10 years. Besides, the State government has started the land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Puri and the Centre has even given site clearance. We will extend all support to the Odisha government to ensure its timely completion," Naidu said.