Bhubaneswar: A notorious apartment looter sustained injuries in an encounter with the police in the Balianta area under Pahala police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, late last night. The robber, identified as Arjun Anare, has been hospitalised.

According to reports, Arjun and his gang were planning a burglary at an apartment in the area when they were spotted by Balianta police during a routine patrol. Upon noticing the police, Arjun and his accomplices attempted to flee.

During the chase, Arjun opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police fired back, hitting Arjun in the leg. While he was unable to escape due to his injury, four other members of his gang managed to flee the scene.

Arjun was initially rushed to the Capital Hospital here in critical condition but was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to track down the absconding gang members.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra informed that the criminals hail from Madhya Pradesh.