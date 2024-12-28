Bhubaneswar: Police today detained four men, who were identifying themselves as monks, from Maitri Vihar area in Bhubaneswar on suspicion of being thieves.

As per reports, the suspects were demanding alms from the residents of the locality by posing as 'Babas'. As they refused to receive Rs 10 from the locals and demanded Rs 50/ Rs 100 from them, the residents suspected foul play and informed the police.

The locals alleged that the suspects were conducting recce during the daytime in order to commit robbery in the night.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that the suspects hail from Rajasthan. Cops were checking their criminal background.

The incident holds significance as the capital city reported multiple cases of robbery in residential areas, especially apartments, in the recent past.

The Commissionerate Police have increased surveillance to curb such incidents in Bhubaneswar.