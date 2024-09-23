Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for a bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 24 to protest the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in the city.

The party has decided to observe the bandh in Bhubaneswar for 6 hours from 6 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday.

However, emergency services will be excluded from the ambit of the bandh, the BJD said.

What to expect during Bhubaneswar bandh

The BJD workers may block roads at various junctions in Bhubaneswar, which might affect the movement of vehicles.

They may also resort to picketing.

Also, the BJD workers might stage rail roko at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station, which may affect movement of trains temporarily.

The issue over which bandh has been called

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when Army Major Guruwant Singh and his fiancée Ankita Pradhan went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

Pradhan has further alleged that the IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.

Status of the case

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered for a judicial probe into the incident. Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash will lead the investigation, and the commission has been requested to submit its report within 60 days.

The Orissa High Court has been urged to expedite the Crime Branch investigation under its supervision.