Bhubaneswar: The bustling commercial hub of Bapuji Nagar, one of the busiest areas in Bhubaneswar, is reeling under civic neglect. From damaged roads filled with potholes to heaps of garbage and traffic congestion, the situation has become a daily ordeal for residents, traders, and visitors.

Large pits in the middle of the roads and uneven paver blocks have made walking and driving risky. Rainwater and wastewater from nearby shops often stagnate on the streets, making conditions worse. Stray animals and dogs drag waste from nearby garbage piles onto the road, further adding to the mess.

Despite the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) spending crores of rupees on city maintenance, cleanliness remains a major concern in this prime locality. Garbage heaps are seen everywhere, particularly in the narrow lanes. Foul stench forces people to cover their faces while passing through.

Broken drain slabs are blocking water flow, worsening the sanitation issue. The local water ATM has also remained defunct for a long time, causing inconvenience to the public.

Adding to the chaos is the worsening parking situation. Vehicles are often parked haphazardly in front of shops instead of designated parking zones, leading to frequent traffic jams. Although the Commissionerate Police introduced a new traffic plan for Bapuji Nagar on February 3, 2020 with clear signboards for vehicle entry, exit, and parking, those rules are now largely ignored. The area is so congested that two large vehicles can barely pass each other.

Local corporator Kavita Swain said, “Garbage is collected daily, but some irresponsible people continue to dump waste carelessly. Cleaning of certain narrow lanes is being carried out, and proposals for repairing paver blocks and drains have already been submitted. Work will begin soon. Efforts are also being made to raise public awareness about proper parking.”