Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will demolish the controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram in Khandagiri area of the city tomorrow. The BDA today made an announcement in this regard.

The ashram will be razed as it was allegedly constructed on government land. The BDA has set a deadline of 12 PM on Friday for the demolition and asked the occupants to vacate the ashram, following which the building will be bulldozed.

Earlier this month, the Orissa High Court had lifted the interim stay on the eviction of the ashram after the ashram authorities failed to submit the necessary documents that allowed permission for its construction.

The ashram was in the news for wrong reasons as a child was allegedly being worshipped as Lord Vishnu's 'Kalki' avatar there.

"The ashram is located on plot numbers 9037 and 9038 in Ghatikia, covering 0.140 acres. Upon verification, it was found to be government land," an official of the BDA had said.

Notably, the ashram landed in controversy after Odisha Samajsebi Mahasangha lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that one Kashinath Mishra claimed that his son was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Mishra had been placing tulsi leaves and Bhagavad Gita at the feet of his son and worshipping him at the ashram, as per the complaint.

The photos of the boy being worshipped have gone viral on social media platforms.