Bhubaneswar: For the second consecutive day, 'Bhoga' has not been offered to Lord Lingaraj at the Lingaraj Temple here today following a dispute between two groups of servitors.

The dispute emerged between Badu and Mahasuara servitors over Makar Sankranti rituals on Monday evening. Since then, the deity has been seated on the Makara Mandap outside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, resulting in the disruption of daily rituals, including the offering of 'Bhoga'.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Lord Lingaraj was brought to the Makara Mandap. As per rituals, 'Ghruta Kamala' made of milk is applied on the 'Shree Mukha' of the deity every year.

While the 'Ghruta Kamala' is offered by both Badu and Mahasuara servitors, the dispute stemmed when Badu servitors demanded to perform the ritual without the association of Mahasuara servitors. This led to a protest by Mahasuara servitors.

Subsequently, 'Ghruta Kamala' could not be offered to the deity and other rituals were also stalled.

Though the temple management urged the servitors to resolve the dispute and resume rituals, it yielded no fruitful result.