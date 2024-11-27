Bhubaneswar: A couple from Bihar residing in Bhubaneswar allegedly sold their four-year-old daughter for Rs 40,000.

As per reports, one Sarthak Mohanty filed a complaint with the Badagada police, alleging that a Bihar couple staying as a tenant in his house sold their four-year-old daughter to another couple in Pipili area for Rs 40,000.

Allegedly, two middlemen were involved in the selling of the girl child.

"On the basis of a complaint, we launched an investigation and went to the place in Pipili, where the couple who bought the child was present. We rescued the child and detained the two couples and two middlemen for questioning," a police official said.

"All of them are being questioned to ascertain the cause for which the girl child was sold. Further probe into the matter is underway," the official added.