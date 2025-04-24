Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to establish its own fuel station and garage facility to streamline operations and reduce dependency on private service providers. The move is aimed at ensuring efficient management of its over 500 vehicles and machinery, which require daily refuelling and regular maintenance.

The proposal was discussed in detail during the BMC meeting held on Wednesday. Mayor Sulochana Das said most corporators supported the idea of having an in-house fuel station. “If we have our own refuelling facility, we can run it on a business model. We won’t have to purchase lakhs of litres of diesel from private stations. Besides, we can also allow public access and monetise it,” she said.

The proposed fuel station will offer both diesel and petrol, helping the civic body cut down on its operational costs and improve vehicle management.

A tentative site has already been identified for setting up the fuel station and garage near the Temporary Transit Station (TTS), where ample space is available. “Several major municipal corporations across the country operate their own fuel stations. We plan to follow suit and expect to begin work soon,” the mayor added.

The initiative, once implemented, is expected to bring in significant savings for the corporation while improving turnaround time for vehicle maintenance and fuelling.