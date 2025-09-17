Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents not to carry bhog in polythene bags during the upcoming Durga Puja. The move aims to curb the use of single-use plastics and reduce the surge in garbage generated during the festive season.

According to BMC, the city usually generates around 800 metric tonnes of waste daily, out of which nearly 200 tonnes comprise plastic. During Durga Puja, the volume of solid waste rises by an additional 200 metric tonnes every day, putting immense pressure on sanitation workers and waste management systems.

To address this, BMC will set up kiosks at major Puja pandals in Baramunda, Nayapalli, Sahid Nagar, Rasulgarh, Jharpada and Damana. These kiosks will display awareness messages through boards and distribute leaflets to discourage the use of polythene bags. Volunteers will also be deployed at the kiosks to interact with citizens and spread awareness on proper waste disposal.

Volunteers will also urge people not to dump puja waste on roads or near pandals, but to use designated dustbins. To monitor the awareness drive, BMC has assigned three zonal deputy commissioners along with other officials, while senior officers will personally visit the kiosks in rotation.