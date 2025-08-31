Bhubaneswar: Marking the State-wide observance of Local Self Governance Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched a WhatsApp BOT for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Through this dedicated WhatsApp number (7653011832), citizens can now access 20 key BMC services without having to visit the municipal office. By simply sending a “Hi” message, users can avail services related to property tax, trade license, sanitation, and more. The chatbot also supports English, Odia, and Hindi, making it more accessible to residents.

In addition, the AI-powered “Chat with Us” feature enables users to get information about BMC, ward details, officials, and other civic-related queries.

According to BMC officials, the BOT leverages conversational AI and integrates multiple applications into a single unified platform, aimed at improving service delivery and ease of access for citizens.