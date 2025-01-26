Bhubaneswar: In the wake of burglary at his residence in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday night, Odisha Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik observed that the city has become hotspot for professional thieves and robbers.

"Bhubaneswar city is full of professional thieves and dacoits. It is very difficult to provide safety and security to common citizens here," the former Odisha Congress president expressed his concern.

Narrating the robbery incident at his residence situated at VIP area under Nayapalli police limits last night, he said that the robbers entered the second floor of the building, where his elder son Devjyoti Patnaik and his family stay, after 2.40 AM.

"They were the professional thieves as their faces and hands were covered and wearing shoes. Fortunately, my son and daughter-in-law were not present at home. My two grandsons were at my elder brother's residence at Forest Park. When they returned home, the thieves were already inside the room of my son. They looted jewellries and cash," Patnaik said.

He said that the thieves might have prior information about absence of his son at home.

"Luckily, nobody was present at home during the incident. The burglars might have hurt my children for their safety. Life was saved even as articles were theft," the former Minister said.

The incident occured a few hours before the Republic Day. The Commissionerate police was alert and night patrolling was tightened in Bhubaneswar for the celebrations.

"The police patrolling was carried out effectively in Bhubaneswar last night for the Republic Day programmes. Despite enhanced security, the robbers dared to commit the offence. It suggests that they were professional thieves," Patnaik said.