Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city, the capital of Odisha, will be expanded, informed Housing & Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra today.

"Odisha Government is making efforts to increase investments in the state. The capital city will be expanded in future. In this regard an MoU has been signed during Singapore President's visit to Odisha recently. As per the decision, Bhubaneswar will be a model city," Mahapatra said.

This apart, more corporations will come up in Odisha to expand urban areas in the state.

"There are plans to include more urban areas under Town Planning (TP) Scheme. The state government is focusing on tranforming Puri into an international city in the country. The ring roads and widening of roads are in the plans for expansion of urban areas in the state," he said.

On ongoing Metro Train project, the Minister said that the Chief Minister will review the Metro work after upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. The project will commence soon.