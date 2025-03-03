Bhubaneswar: In preparation for the upcoming summer, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to establish drinking water facility centers across various locations in the city. The Zonal Commissioners of BMC will determine the placement of these centers.

Additionally, the municipal corporation will arrange drinking water facilities for cattle, stray dogs, and birds. The Fisheries and Animal Resources Department is expected to issue detailed guidelines on this initiative soon.

Last year, BMC set up 67 Jala Chhatras in the north zone, 69 in the southeast zone, and 77 in the southwest zone. For animals, Jala Chhatras were established at 51 locations in the north zone, 134 in the southeast zone, and 73 in the southwest zone.

To tackle heat-related illnesses, the Urban Public Health Department has been directed to set up special air-conditioned rooms with beds in hospitals for sunstroke patients. An adequate stock of medicines and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) will also be maintained.

To raise awareness about heatwave protection measures, officials will utilise media, social media, banners, and posters. Smart City Displays will also be used to disseminate information.

A special control room will be set up at the BMC headquarters, and a toll-free helpline (1929) will be issued to address heat-related emergencies.

The Block Education Officers (BEOs) will decide on school timings to ensure student safety. They will also ensure that students carry water bottles, umbrellas, and wear shoes. Drinking water arrangements will be made at Anganwadi centers, which will also be stocked with ORS and essential medicines. The Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and BEOs have been directed to oversee the distribution of ORS at schools and Anganwadi centers, with urban health officials supervising the process.

To protect laborers from extreme heat, the Khurda District Labour Officer have been instructed to suspend outdoor work between 11 AM and 3 PM. BMC engineers and executive engineers will also halt outdoor municipal work during these hours. Drinking water and shaded resting areas will be provided at work sites.

Community halls and urban shelters will be made available for homeless individuals to rest during extreme heat conditions. Separate arrangements will be made for men and women, ensuring adequate ORS and drinking water facilities. The seven designated shelter homes will accommodate 356 homeless individuals.

If any sunstroke-related death is reported in the media or claimed, action will be taken as per government guidelines.

Additionally, the TPCODL Superintending Engineer has been directed to prevent power cuts during summer, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals and drinking water supply units.

The preparedness meeting was chaired by BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and attended by Additional Commissioners, the City Engineer, and other senior officials.