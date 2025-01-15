Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today signed an MoU with the IndusInd Bank and PeLocal Fintech Private limited to launch a WhatsApp chatbot for the residents of the capital city.

The civic authorities will launch the WhatsApp chatbot application to provide all required information to the residents of the capital city.

People can access the chatbot application through a dedicated WhatsApp number issued by the BMC.

This innovative platform enables citizens to conveniently access and manage various municipal services including payment of property taxes and trade licence fees, and collection of user fees for services like birth and death certificates along with addressing and resolving grievances with ease.

Further, in collaboration with the IndusInd Bank, and Emertech RND Solutions Private Limited, the BMC has developed a market/vending zone rental collection application to revolutionize the process of municipal rental collections. This will be helpful in streamlining rental collection processes for markets and vending zones, said the civic authorities.

“BMC is endeavouring for smart solutions to provide better facility to its citizens for better community participation in the city development,” said Mayor Sulochana Das.

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said, “User friendly and familiar applications like WhatsApp can engage people for meaningful requirements. Perceiving the same, the BMC will launch the chatbot project for the residents of the capital city. This is also a community driven approach where people can get solutions of their requirements /issues easily.”