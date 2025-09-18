Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concerns over parking fees being charged in shopping malls, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Chanchal Rana on Thursday clarified that no final decision has been taken yet on the matter.

The Commissioner said that while the practice of collecting parking fees in malls has been brought to the notice of the civic body, there is no uniform legal framework to regulate it.

“We cannot say whether collecting parking fees is legal or illegal. Different courts, including consumer forums, High Courts, and even the Supreme Court, have issued varying judgments on this issue in different states,” he pointed out.

Rana added that both the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and the Corporation have certain resolutions on parking management, and these will be reviewed carefully before arriving at a balanced decision.

“Parking spaces should not be used for commercial gain. As per existing provisions, parking fees cannot be charged. At the same time, if parking remains completely free, there are chances of misuse. Our focus will be to ensure convenience for people while preventing misuse of space,” Rana said.

The Commissioner further said that discussions have already been held with mall owners, and consultations will also be carried out with legal authorities before finalising a policy.