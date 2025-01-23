Bhubaneswar: A collision between two 'Mo Bus' buses and a subsequent series of accidents near the Raj Mahal Square in Odisha capital left several persons injured, today.

The injured ones were admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.

As per reports, the incident occurred when an electric ‘Mo Bus’ reportedly braked abruptly at the busy intersection. A speeding ‘Mo Bus’ behind the electric vehicle rammed into it. This led to a car crashing into the second bus.

Both buses were damaged in the collision while passersby helped in rescuing the victims.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed, recorded statements from the witnesses, and seized the speeding bus.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.