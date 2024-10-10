Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today launched a special motorcycle patrolling team to ensure safety of women and children during the Dussehra festival in the Odisha capital here.

The special team, named as ‘Shakti Bahini’, was flagged off by Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra and other senior officials of the Commissionerate Police were present on the occasion.

“This special initiative focuses on women and children safety during the Dussehra festival,” said the Commissionerate Police.

The team comprising 40 women police officers with 20 two-wheelers has been launched in addition to the existing security arrangements in the capital city, it added.

“This proactive measure aims at preventing crimes against women and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all,” said the Commissionerate Police.

The special team will focus on women and children indulged in snatching and thefts during the Dussehra festival. These officers will also deal with any woman found drunk in public places in the city, it added.

“The special patrolling teams will be deployed near Durga Puja pandals and at crowded places in the capital city. We request the people to cooperate the police for a smooth Dussehra festival,” said the Commissionerate Police.