Bhubaneswar: Chilling details have emerged from the murder case of the missing female traffic constable whose body was recovered from a jungle in Odisha's Keonjhar district today. In a dramatic turn of events, probe revealed that the accused colleague detained by the police was infact her husband. It was further revealed that this was accused Deepak Rout's second marriage. Their marriage certificate, which surfaced during probe, showed that that the duo had got married on July 25 last year.

Deepak had tied the knot with Subhamitra after his first wife died. Following her death, allegations of murder had emerged but Deepak had make it look like an accident and later claimed a sum of Rs 1 crore insurance payout. He had then married Subhamitra and then hatched a plan to kill her too with a similar intention.

During questioning, he admitted to have strangled Subhamitra inside the car in Bhubaneswar and then buried her body in a forested patch in Ghatagaon with the help of two aides. He has been arrested after he confessed to the crime.

Initially suspected to be her lover, Deepak, a fellow constable, had been detained by the police after call data records showed frequent frequent conversations with the woman. After tracking the last call location, a special squad along with Keonjhar Police had recovered Subhamitra's body.

The 25 year-old Subhamitra Sahu had gone missing on September 6 after her duty at the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar. A formal complaint by her family had prompted police action. Her body was recovered by police from a forest near Kusunpur in Ghatagaon after tracking her call records.