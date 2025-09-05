Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today revealed that a 22-year-old woman, who went missing from Bharatpur area of Odisha capital on January 24, was killed by her male friend on the same day.

The police have cracked the case after interrogating the victim’s male friend, identified as Debashish.

On the basis of the confession of the accused, the cops have recovered the victim’s body (skeletal remains) from Tapang Nijigarh area under Khurda Sadar police limits.

According to police, the woman went missing from Bharatpur area of the capital city on January 24 this year. A missing complaint was registered at Bharatpur police station on January 27.

The cops took immediate steps to trace the woman and gathered technical as well as human intelligence in this regard.

They finally zeroed in on the woman’s male friend Debashish. During interrogation, Debashish admitted that he had killed the woman over some issues and dumped her body at Tapang Nijigarh in Khurda.

“The accused male friend has been arrested in connection with the murder case. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow,” said the Commissionerate Police in a statement.