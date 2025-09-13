Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police (CP) has announced a cash reward for information leading to the tracing of a woman traffic constable who has been missing since September 6 in Bhubaneswar.

Along with the announcement, her photograph has also been released by the Commissionerate Police, UPD Bhubaneswar.

A reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to anyone providing credible information about her whereabouts, police said.

The missing constable has been identified as Subhamitra Sahoo (25), daughter of Duryadhan Sahoo of Pichukuli under Khordha Town police limits. She had left for duty from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar at around 10 am on September 6. Though her duty ended by 7 pm, she did not return home, police added.

Commissionerate Police has also shared a phone number and a WhatsApp contact for the public to pass on any information.

Have you seen her ?

Name: Subhamitra Sahoo

Missing since: 06.09.25



Reward: ₹25,000/-

Call: 7008264419 | WhatsApp: 8280338302



🙏 Please share & help.#HelpFindHer#MissingGirlpic.twitter.com/7O5dYTq4xn — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) September 12, 2025

The identity of informers will be kept strictly confidential, the police assured.