Bhubaneswar: Nabaneet Priyadarshi, a Class-XII student of DAV Public School at Unit-8 in Bhubaneswar, has secured the top position in Odisha in the JEE-Main 2025 with 99.98 percentile. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Tuesday.

Nabaneet credited his success to the continuous support of his parents, teachers, and school. He is now focused on preparing for JEE Advanced, aiming for admission to a top IIT.

He is the son of Jatindra Kumar Patra, an officer in the state secretariat, and Sabita Patra, a homemaker.

Expressing his joy, Nabaneet said, "I am deeply grateful to my parents, teachers, and friends for their encouragement. This achievement motivates me to excel in my Class-XII board exams and JEE Advanced. My dream is to join IIT Bombay and contribute to the advancement of Artificial Intelligence for societal benefit."