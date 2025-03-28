Bhubaneswar: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Bhubaneswar-based orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert, Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, successfully implanted a biological ligament in a 25-year-old woman, marking the first procedure of its kind in Odisha.

The advanced arthroscopic surgery was performed at a city hospital on the patient, who had traveled from Gurugram for treatment. She weighed approximately 135 kg and was also suffering from a meniscus tear—a condition affecting the rubbery cartilage in the knee that serves as a shock absorber.

Dr. Patnaik executed the procedure using a bio-absorbable collagen implant known as BioBrace. This cutting-edge technology aids in the repair of ligaments, tendons, and other tissues by providing mechanical strength while stimulating the body’s natural healing process.

“The successful surgery will pave the way for faster recovery in cases of soft tissue damage or tears, particularly among athletes. It will also enhance the durability of clinical outcomes,” Dr. Patnaik stated.

The procedure involved reconstructing the torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), a crucial soft tissue responsible for knee stabilisation. Dr. Patnaik explained the BioBrace implant strengthens the ligament by augmenting a bone-tendon-bone (BTB) allograft with a bio-composite scaffold, potentially reducing the risk of re-rupture while improving graft healing and patient-reported outcomes.

Highlighting its significance for athletes, Dr. Patnaik expressed confidence this technique will benefit sportspersons across Odisha and beyond, enabling them to enjoy prolonged, injury-free careers.

This milestone surgery establishes a new benchmark in sports medicine and orthopedic care in eastern India, reinforcing Bhubaneswar’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced medical treatments.