Bhubaneswar: A young engineer died reportedly after jumping off the 8th floor of Chandrama Complex Apartment in Kharvela Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Ronit Jena.

According to his family members, Ronit was upset after his relationship with a young woman from Berhampur came to an end recently, for which he might have taken the extreme step of ending his life.

They said Ronit was deeply in love with her and had been supporting her financially. However, their relationship ended for some reason, leaving Ronit severely stressed.

Police have handed over the body to the family members after its post-mortem. His relatives have demanded to bring the woman under the purview of the investigation.