Bhubaneswar: After successfully vacating boys’ hostels earlier, Utkal University has now initiated an eviction drive to clear staff quarters illegally occupied within its Vani Vihar campus in Bhubaneswar.

Four platoons of police have been deployed on the campus to assist in the operation, which began on Thursday after the deadline set by the university administration expired on Wednesday evening.

The university had served a notice on September 9, directing unauthorised occupants to vacate the quarters by 5 pm on September 10. According to reports, some of the quarters were found locked by occupants, prompting police personnel to break open the doors to proceed with eviction.

Out of the 610 staff quarters on campus, 492 have been officially allotted to university employees, while 118 remain vacant. Of these, 49 had been encroached upon illegally. Notices were issued to all 49 unauthorised occupants, many of whom vacated voluntarily, while others were still moving out on Thursday morning.

The eviction drive is being carried out under tight security, with the police and university administration determined to free the quarters at the earliest.