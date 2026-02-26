Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at Toshali Bhawan in the Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar today, causing panic among officials and staff.

According to preliminary information, the blaze started in the record room of the building. The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Several important documents and files kept in the room were reportedly damaged in the incident.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched efforts to douse the flames. Police from the Kharavela Nagar police station also reached the building to take stock of the situation.

The extent of damage was yet to be assessed. Authorities are likely to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the loss of records.