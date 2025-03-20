Bhubaneswar: Direct flight services between Odisha capital and Goa will commence on April 1.

This was revealed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

The direct flight services between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar and Dabolim Airport in Goa will commence on April 1, said the CMO.

Private airline IndiGo will provide the flight services for four days—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday—in a week under the New Destination Policy of the Odisha government. The initiative will encourage tourism, trade and other economic activities, added the CMO.

A new chapter in Odisha’s aviation journey unfolds. Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji as Bhubaneswar-Goa flights to take off soon under the #NewDestinationPolicy, unlocking new horizons for tourism, trade & opportunities.



With #ViksitOdisha on the rise, #Odisha is… pic.twitter.com/90vUwkG5ZU — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 20, 2025

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the commencement of direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Goa.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhubaneswar will be connected with Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar by air from March 30.

Air India Express will launch the daily flight services from BPIA in the city here to Hindon Airport at Ghaziabad and Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair on March 30.