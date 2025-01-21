Bhubaneswar: The flyover on National Highway-16 at Hansapal in Odisha capital was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, today.

While the project was initially scheduled to be completed in 18 months, it took five years to finish. The construction work for the 600-meter-long flyover commenced in June 2020.

Though commuters travelling from Cuttack side towards Bhubaneswar began using the bridge in August last year, vehicles travelling from Bhubaneswar side towards Cuttack can now use it for smoother traffic movement.

Worth mentioning, delay in the construction work led to two changes in contractors and subsequent blame game at the political level.

The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 24 crore, is expected to resolve the longstanding traffic congestion at Hansapal, said National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

The parliamentarian further informed that a foot-over bridge at accident-prone Palasuni in Bhubaneswar will be inaugurated in the first week of March as work in this regard is underway.