Bhubaneswar: If you are stuck in traffic near Khandagiri on National Highway-16, here’s the reason. The Commissionerate Police has announced traffic diversions to facilitate the construction and routine maintenance of the grade separator structure at the Khandagiri flyover.

According to a public notice issued by the police, vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar towards Khurda on NH-16 are being diverted through the service road in front of Hotel Kharavela up to the TVS showroom. The move aims to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during the execution of the construction work.

The traffic diversion will remain in force for 12 days, from August 21 to September 1, 2025.

Authorities have directed that prior announcements be made through public address systems and wide publicity in print and electronic media to inform commuters about the diversion. The responsibility of sensitising the public has been given to NHAI and the concerned construction company.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid long delays in the Khandagiri area.