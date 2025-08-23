Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested two persons in connection with the hit-and-run case in the Odisha capital here on August 9.

A woman and her minor daughter were killed in the tragic incident.

The police have arrested accused Soham Raj Tripathy and Rohan Ranjan Rout from Delhi. Tripathy is the manager of a private bank while Rout is the son of liquor trader in Patia area of the capital city.

The duo had managed to flee the city and reach Manali in Himachal Pradesh soon after the incident. After a short stay at Manali, they were hiding in Delhi fearing police action against them.

“The accused duo has been arrested from Delhi and our investigation is on to find out the involvement of any other person in the hit-and-run case,” said the Commissionerate Police in a statement today.

The incident occurred near the V2 showroom at Patrapada when Revati Roul along with her eight-year-old daughter and two-year-old son was returning home after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at her parental house in Patia.

As per reports, a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Scorpio were racing at high speed on National Highway-16 towards Khordha when the Thar struck the trio as they were crossing the road after alighting from a bus. The trio sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

Passersby rushed them to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where the daughter was declared dead on arrival. Revati and her son were shifted to another hospital for advanced treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on August 11.