Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching turn to the Patrapada hit-and-run case, Revati Roul, who was battling for life after being hit by an SUV, succumbed to her injuries today at a private hospital.

The tragic incident occurred on August 9 near the V2 showroom at Patrapada when Revati, along with her eight-year-old daughter and two-year-old son, was returning home after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at her parental house in Patia.

According to police, a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Scorpio were racing at high speed on National Highway-16 towards Khordha when the Thar struck the trio as they were crossing the road after alighting from a bus. Passersby rushed them to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, where the daughter was declared dead on arrival. Revati and her son were shifted to another hospital for advanced treatment.

The accident sparked public outrage. Locals blocked both sides of the highway the following day, demanding a foot overbridge at the spot to prevent further mishaps and swift action against the driver, who fled the scene.

Using CCTV footage, police traced the Thar to Kusumati under Jatni police limits and seized it. Investigators said the driver abandoned the vehicle before escaping. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

Revati’s husband, Manas Roul, is a home guard serving as a driver with the Commissionerate Police.