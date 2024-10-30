Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly hacked to death inside a hotel in Damana area of Bhubaneswar, late last night.

The deceased was identified as Pitambar Jena. He hailed from Bhanjanagar area and had been working at the hotel for over 15 years.

According to reports, the murderer asked Jena to serve fish, to which the latter refused. It led to an altercation between the two.

In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted Jena in his sleep, hacking him with a sharp weapon and inflicting severe injuries. Jena died on the spot.

Following the murder, the accused reportedly tried to hide the body, attempting to destroy evidence, before fleeing the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the accused. Investigation is underway to uncover further details.