Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested an IT employee for allegedly sexually harassing one of his female colleagues in the capital city on the promise of marriage.

The accused was identified as Subhash Nayak, an IT engineer by profession. He had been absconding for the past six months. He surrendered before the police, which led to his arrest.

As per reports, Nayak and the victim worked in the same IT firm. Nayak allegedly established physical relation with the woman on the promise of marrying her.

However, as the woman began discussing about marriage, he repeatedly avoided the topic and continued to exploit her.

In June, the victim filed a complaint against Nayak at the Badagada police station in the city.

Nayak had been on the run, reportedly attempting to secure anticipatory bail. However, his bail application was rejected by the court.