Bhubaneswar: An elevated corridor similar to that of Nagpur will be constructed on the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road of Bhubaneswar, informed Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today. The project aims to ease the growing traffic congestion in the capital city.

The proposed elevated road will stretch from Jayadev Vihar Square to Nandankanan and will be integrated with the existing Jayadev Vihar flyover. A double-decker design has been planned, featuring a four-lane road for vehicular movement on the first level while the second level will be dedicated to the upcoming metro project, said Harichandan.

With an estimated cost of around Rs 2,700 crore, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity within the city. The minister also informed that the construction work is scheduled to begin by the end of April. The preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently underway to finalize the design and execution strategy.

The elevated corridor will be built at a height of approximately 8 meters (26.24 feet) from the road, while the metro track will be positioned 14 meters (46 feet) above the ground.

There will be escapeways at key junctions along the road, allowing vehicles to transition between the service road and the flyover without difficulty. The project is expected to be completed by 2027-28.

Expanding the existing Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road at ground level would require relocating many residents and cutting down thousands of trees along the roadside. To avoid such disruptions, the elevated corridor has been planned as a sustainable alternative.