Bhubaneswar: The Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road in Bhubaneswar is set to undergo a major transformation with the construction of an elevated corridor. The project will feature a metro train track at the top level, a flyover beneath it for vehicular movement, and a road at ground level, informed Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

As part of the metro rail project, the flyover will be built at a height of approximately 8 meters (26.24 feet) from the road, while the metro track will be positioned 14 meters (46 feet) above the ground. This aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city.

The flyover will have either four or six lanes, ensuring smooth traffic flow. There will be escape ways at key junctions along the road, allowing vehicles to transition between the service road and the flyover without difficulty. The project is expected to be completed by 2027-28, the minister said.

Harichandan added that expanding the existing Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road at ground level would require relocating many residents and cutting down thousands of trees along the roadside. To avoid such disruptions, the elevated corridor has been planned as a sustainable alternative.