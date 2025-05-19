Bhubaneswar: The police today arrested a person on charges of threatening a woman with acid attack over one-sided love affair in the Odisha capital here.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Sethi of Chandaka area, police said.

According to the cops, Sethi had proposed the woman for a love affair. He attacked the woman after she rejected his proposal.

Sethi had also threatened the woman with acid attack. The accused was captured by some locals while he was on his way to attack the woman today.

On being informed, Sahid Nagar police reached the spot and arrested Sethi.

The accused, however, claimed that he was in a relationship with the woman in the past. However, he got married to another woman some days ago.

Sethi reportedly tried to revive his relationship with the woman after a marital dispute with his wife.

“I have a marital dispute with my wife and a divorce petition has been filed in the court. My former lover invited me to her house to discuss certain issues. Her brothers attacked me once I reached their house today,” said the accused.

The accused also rejected the allegations that he had posted some photos of his former lover on social media.

“In order to settle the score with me, my wife had made those photos viral by using my mobile phone,” he said while pleading his innocence on the issue.