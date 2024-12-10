Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested Debajani Kar, Junior Clerk, Office of Sub Registrar, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

She will be forwarded to court today, official sources said.

As per the anti-corruption agency, Kar had demanded the amount from a person for the execution of a Registered Sale Deed (RSD) of a subplot on December 9.

Verification of cash of over Rs 15 lakh was found during the search of the Sub Registrar Office following the arrest of Kar, the Vigilance said.

The agency has registered a case against her in this connection while further probe was underway.