Bhubaneswar: In a step towards reducing accidents and traffic jams in Bhubaneswar, the Twin City Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched a trial run of lane driving on the busy Jayadev Vihar-Nalco Chhak road.

The trial began near the Jayadev Vihar flyover, where a 150-metre stretch was divided into three separate lanes using temporary cone-shaped barriers. Vehicles were allowed to drive in any lane during the initial phase, but soon, dedicated lanes will be assigned for different categories of vehicles—two-wheelers, cars, and heavy vehicles.

“We are first creating awareness among motorists unfamiliar with lane driving. This initiative will help control vehicle speed and reduce accidents,” said DCP (Traffic) Tapan Mohanty.

Explaining the plan, he said motorists must stick to their lanes before reaching traffic junctions. No overtaking will be allowed in the lane driving zones, and any violation will be dealt with strictly by on-duty traffic personnel.

In the coming days, the project will be implemented at major junctions and bus stops across the city. Infrastructure upgrades will include thermoplastic paint for clear lane markings, signage boards, speed monitoring equipment, and bollards.

As per the proposed plan, two-wheelers will use the left lane at a speed limit of 45 km/hr, heavy vehicles will occupy the middle lane with a limit of 40 km/hr, and cars will drive in the right lane at up to 45 km/hr.

Initially, the campaign will focus on public awareness. Strict enforcement will follow in the next phase, according to police officials.