Bhubaneswar: A group of looters allegedly uprooted an SBI ATM at Samantarapur Chhak in Bhubaneswar last night and dumped the machine in Gangua drain after stealing cash from it.

As per reports, the robbers entered the ATM counter, uprooted the entire machine, and fled the spot in an auto-rickshaw.

After looting the cash from the ATM, the miscreants abandoned the machine in the drain and escaped, leaving the three-wheeler on the spot. The amount of money stolen was yet to be ascertained.

Police have seized the damaged ATM and the auto-rickshaw, and started an investigation into the incident. The cops are yet to determine whether the crime was carried out by a local robber gang or one from outside the state. A scientific team has inspected the scene, and a special investigation team has been formed to track down the wrongdoers, said Bhubaneswar DCP.