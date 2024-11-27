Bhubaneswar: The controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram in the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar is again in the news for wrong reasons.

A man from Keonjhar, Jiten Giri, has filed a complaint at the Saheed Nagar police station, alleging that his wife went missing and the ashram authorities, led by Kashinath Mishra, are involved in the matter.

According to Jiten, his wife has been held captive for over four years by the ashram authorities, who have concealed her whereabouts.

Jiten also claimed that the ashram authorities were involved in immoral activities, including exploiting women. He further alleged that middlemen from Bengaluru and Haryana, along with some college students from Bhubaneswar, were involved in these unethical practices.

As per Jiten's account, his wife was pursuing MPhil at a university in Bhubaneswar while he was in Mayurbhanj. A fellow student, Shivani, introduced her to the Baikuntha Dham Ashram, assuring that seeking blessings from 'Baba Kashinath' would resolve all her problems.

Jiten's wife soon left a rented house in Acharya Vihar here and moved to the ashram. According to Jiten, his wife's behaviour changed drastically after she moved to the ashram. He alleged that one 'Krishnananda Prabhu' from Bengaluru and 'Vicky Maa' from Haryana influenced her negatively.

She reportedly told Jiten that she had gone too far and could not return, as her life was in danger. When Jiten contacted Kashinath, he was allegedly asked to pay Rs 2 lakh to get his wife back.

Despite his efforts, Jiten could not trace her, and later received an unexpected divorce notice from her, which he claims was influenced by the ashram authorities.

Jiten has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the ashram's activities, which he believes could expose a series of exploitation and criminal activities.

Notably, the ashram landed in controversy after Odisha Samajsebi Mahasangha lodged a police complaint, alleging that Kashinath Mishra claimed that his son was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Kashinath had been placing tulsi leaves and Bhagavad Gita at the feet of his son and worshipping him at the ashram, as per the complaint.

The photos of the boy being worshipped have gone viral on social media platforms. The complainant said such kind of acts amount to disregard for the Hindu religion.

