Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹18 lakh by promising a job for his son in NALCO through forged documents.

According to Badagada police, the case (PS Case No. 429/2025, dated August 6) was registered under Sections 419, 420, 468, and 34 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by one Sarbeswar Samal.

The complainant stated that he came into contact with the accused, identified as Naresh Barik alias Butu of Pragati Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, in 2021. Barik had initially introduced himself as a dealer of Reliance and NALCO, later claiming to be an Assistant General Manager (AGM) at NALCO. Through an associate named Dillip Bhatta, Barik assured Samal that he could secure a job for his son at NALCO.

Believing the offer, Samal transferred a total of ₹18 lakh to the accused through PhonePe, Google Pay, bank transfers, and cash. In return, Barik allegedly handed over fake appointment letters, ID cards, gate passes, and medical fitness certificates in NALCO’s format.

The fraud came to light on March 19, 2025, when Samal’s son reported to the NALCO office and was informed that all documents were forged.

During the investigation, police seized incriminating materials from Barik, including the forged documents, two cheques of ₹5 lakh each, bank transaction details, and e-wallet statements.

Barik was arrested on Monday at around 1 pm and produced before the court. Police said evidence indicates that he conspired with Dillip Bhatta to prepare forged documents and cheat the complainant.

Further investigation is underway to trace Bhatta and identify other possible victims of the scam.