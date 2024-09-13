Bhubaneswar: A man was found dead near Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in Odisha capital, today.

The deceased has been identified as Naba Nayak. He was a resident of Narayana slum in Unit-8 area of the city.

According to reports, the body was found in a bush with a rope around the neck, showing signs of injuries.

Family sources revealed that Nayak had left his home on Thursday night following a quarrel with some individuals from his locality.

Airfield police have recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for an autopsy.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Nayak died by suicide or was murdered, with further investigation ongoing to determine the cause of death.