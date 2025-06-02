Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident has come to light from the Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar, where a man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a heated argument and later abandoned her body at the Capital Hospital before fleeing the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita Behera. According to allegations made by her family members, she was murdered by her husband, Gupteswar Behera.

Reports said that the couple had a quarrel on Sunday night over an unknown issue. It is alleged that during the altercation, Gupteswar strangled Nandita, resulting in her death. Following the incident, he reportedly took her body to Capital Hospital and left it there before absconding.

The matter came to light when the hospital authorities informed the police. A probe has been launched and efforts are on to trace the accused, who is currently on the run.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.